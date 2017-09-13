Don't miss Golden Opportunities Sunday mornings at 11:30am on Channel 3

Want a healthier lifestyle? Figuring out Medicare? Worried about your mom or dad’s memory? Looking for cool things to do in our area? You’ve come to the right place! Welcome to Golden Opportunities!



Golden Opportunities is the longest running locally produced television show in the Greater Cleveland area. Each week, we sit down with our team of experts to bring you the best legal, financial, medical and lifestyle information you need to know as you age. And it’s not by chance we’re sitting at a kitchen table to talk about these topics – we know that’s where you and your family are figuring out these issues as well.

Golden Opportunities (GO) is in its 20th consecutive season on WKYC-TV, TV-3. Over the years, we have built a large and loyal audience that trusts and relies on the information and advice provided each week. GO has a coveted time slot – 11:30am on Sunday mornings – right after Meet the Press and before the noon news.

GO is the only program on network television specifically designed to provide targeted information for the underappreciated market of people age 50 and older. While we have clearly met that benchmark, we find it highly gratifying that many younger people are loyal viewers too, watching either for their parents, or for themselves.

If you’re just joining us, don’t worry – we’ll catch you up… Our avid viewers will want to watch past shows on our YouTube channel to write down that important detail or phone number you may have missed. If you're not yet a "Golden Opportunities" fan, find out what you've been missing.

