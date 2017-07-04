Hilary Golston is a five-time Emmy-winning night-side reporter and anchor at the NBC station in Cleveland, who has appeared on MSNBC for her expertise in the Tamir Rice case. She anchors Channel 3’s Saturday evening shows.

She joined the Channel 3 News Team in April of 2014. During her time in Cleveland, she’s been nominated for 8 Emmy awards and collected 3 Cleveland Press Club Awards.

Golston has reported on some of the biggest local and national stories of the day, including the Republican National Convention, and the Brelo verdict. She's nabbed exclusives and held public officials accountable.

Golston has covered some of the highest profile police shootings in the nation, breaking stories that have held Cuyahoga County's Prosecutor accountable, while spurring a group of clergy to ask the prosecutor to recuse himself after the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

WKYC sent her to South Carolina to cover historic 1,000 year flooding, where she interviewed U-S Senator Tim Scott live and simultaneously reported on the damage he was surveying throughout a portion of the state. She also reported live from the command center where Governor Nikki Haley gave press briefings.

Golston was also chosen to report on the Michael Brown case in Ferguson Missouri, where she uncovered details about a $3.4 million dollar request for emergency funds to pay police after being the first to interview a finance official in St. Louis County about the funding matter.

In less than a year in Cleveland, she was nominated for an Emmy for her part in a LeBron James Special, Return of the King.

Before WKYC, Golston anchored the weekend evening shows for the NBC station in Birmingham , where she won an Emmy for reporting in a special marking the one year anniversary of the worst tornado outbreak to strike Alabama.

Her degree in political science from the George Washington University in Washington, DC led her to ask for the fast paced and oft gritty Birmingham City Council beat, where she covered the body overseeing the largest city and municipal budget in the state for three years. NBC 13 was first on the alleged deficit Birmingham faced, while capital projects sprung up left and right.

Golston also covered the largest municipal bankruptcy in America at the time, in Jefferson County Alabama.

She's no stranger to a strong sports culture. For more than two years, she also anchored NBC 13's sports coverage on the weekend evening shows, in addition to her other anchoring duties.

Before Golston even graduated from college, she made her mark in TV, appearing on Fox Sports Network Detroit as a reporter for High School Hammertime.

Also before graduation, Golston anchored and reported for an audience of more than 24,000 viewers as part of “The Source,” a magazine news show produced by students. Golston's report on the inter-county connector aired in the 9th largest market at the time, Washington DC on the former WB Interloop show.

Golston previously served on the board of the American Diabetes Association in Northeast Ohio and Birmingham. WKYC’s Step Out team raised more than $3,500, for diabetes research and support servies in 2015, the most of any corporate team in Northeast Ohio that year.

Golston began her career as a night-side reporter and fill-in anchor for the CBS station in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While there, she was most proud of her reporting on a small child with a rare skin disease who had been denied the funds needed for a potentially life-saving treatment. Medicaid credited WFRV with bringing to light information, which led the agency to review the case.