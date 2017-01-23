Tiffany Tarpley joined the Channel 3 news team in March of 2014. The Lorain native is thrilled to be back in Northeast Ohio reporting weekdays for the morning newscasts and hosting WKYC's new live community affairs show "We The People" every Friday at noon.

Prior to WKYC-TV, Tiffany worked in a variety of roles, behind the scenes and in front of the camera, for news outlets in Milwaukee, WI, Toledo and Lima, Ohio.

As weekend anchor and producer for WUPW-TV (FOX affiliate) in Toledo, Tiffany and the rest of the weekend team earned two regional Emmy awards and a regional Emmy nomination for Best Weekend Newscast, three years in a row. Tiffany's co-workers voted her FOX Toledo's employee of the year which landed her a spot in Lin Television's Circle of Excellence. Tiffany received an all-expense paid cruise to Nassau, Bahamas where she accepted her award.

Tiffany is a graduate of Lorain Admiral King High School. She attended Lorain County Community College for two years and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and the honor of Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year.

She's excited to tell stories that matter to you and give back to the community. Tiffany is a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County's after school program at Larkmoor Elementary.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, e-mail Tiffany, ttarpley@wkyc.com or find her on Facebook and Twitter.

(© 2017 WKYC)