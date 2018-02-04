CLEVELAND -- A noted fan of Ohio State football, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that LeBron James has an issue with Alabama football. And while it appears that is, in fact, the case, James' problem with Nick Saban's program has little to actually do with football.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James' multimedia company, "Uninterrupted," has sent a letter to the University of Alabama regarding a recent upcoming series it promoted on its official Twitter account. Last Monday, Alabama tweeted a teaser trailer for "Shop Talk: Episode 1."

In the video, Saban and former Alabama star Julio Jones can be seen chatting with current Crimson Tide players in a barbershop setting. The series bears unmistakable similarities to Uninterrupted's 'The Shop' series, which debuted during the 2017 NBA Finals and has already released a second episode and has reportedly filmed a third.

.@KingJames doesn't drive — unless he's got a droptop and a Christmas Day game to get to. #TheShop pic.twitter.com/27n7Tq0WfZ — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 6, 2018

ESPN obtained a copy of the letter 'Uninterrupted' sent to Alabama, which in part reads: "Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop" and also invites an invitation regarding the matter before "rushing into legal proceedings."

Founded in 2015 by James and his friend/business partner, Maverick Carter, Uninterrupted has become a popular video and podcasting platform offering athletes a direct line to fans. In addition to James' video blogs, the website hosts former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and wide receiver Andrew Hawkins' podcast, 'The ThomaHawk Show' as well as 'Road Trippin' with former Cavs forwards Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

No word yet on a response from Alabama, which installed a barbershop named 'Bama Cuts' in the team's football facility earlier this year.

