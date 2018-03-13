CLEVELAND -- It is safe to say that Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas probably will not be signing up to be represented in negotiations by Richard Sherman.

Thomas has embraced social media in recent months, and through his Twitter account, has expressed his views on several topics, including analysis of the happenings around the National Football League.

On Monday, Thomas tweeted about Sherman, a multi-time Pro Bowl cornerback, negotiating an incentive-laden contract with the San Francisco 49ers just one day removed from his release from the Seattle Seahawks organization and how the veteran defender could have been better served hiring an agent.

You really feel bad for Richard Sherman, but this is clearly a case of ego getting in the way of his pocket book. He got absolutely crushed on this contract while working as his own agent... https://t.co/TrVBQxuReG — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 12, 2018

A long-time Seahawk and product of Stanford University, Sherman wasted no time in signing with a rival team within the NFC West Division and worked a three-year, $39 million deal for himself with the 49ers.

While Sherman should make $7 million in the first year of the contract, including a $3 million signing bonus, $2 million base salary and $2 million roster bonus if he passes a physical by the first day of training camp, he must make the Pro Bowl and All-Pro status in order to sweeten the deal.

A Pro Bowl berth in 2018 would be worth $1 million and All-Pro selection would equal another $2 million escalator for Sherman.

Should Sherman get selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, it would be worth $8 million guaranteed in both 2019 and 2020.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro in his seven seasons with the Seahawks, Sherman said the contract was an example of believing in himself, despite coming off of surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered last November.

It’s actually a case of believing in who I am as a player while also coming of a major injury. But I appreciate ya input — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 12, 2018

Thomas believes Sherman would have been better served by negotiating a one-year deal, showing he was fully healthy, and then, cashing in during the free-agency period next spring.

Achilles injuries to skill players usually take 1 year to rehab until your ready to return to play and a full 2 years to regain full explosiveness. I’m guessing he won’t pass his physical in time for camp. https://t.co/b3MI3xyf8i — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 12, 2018

Betting on yourself would be taking a 1 year contract, making pro bowl, then hitting free agency next year. This deal is bad because if he performs poorly, he gets cut and doesn’t make his worth this year; but worst of all, if he plays lights out, the 49ers have’em cheap in ‘19 https://t.co/ukq3KURlOo — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 12, 2018

