The entire Browns quarterback stable from their miserable 0-16 season is no more, as the team announced today it had traded Kevin Hogan to the Washington Redskins for a sixth round pick (188th overall) in this year's NFL Draft.

This comes one day after NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the 25-year-old Hogan was seeking a trade out of Cleveland. The club has already acquired veterans Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, and is widely expected to draft a QB with the first overall pick in next month's draft.

#Browns reserve QB Kevin Hogan has requested and received permission for his agent to seek a trade out of Cleveland, I’m told. Hogan started one game last year, but had his best moments coming off the bench against the #Jets (122.4 passer rating). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2018

To complete the trade, Cleveland also sent Washington the 205th overall pick, a sixth-round selection originally acquired from the New England Patriots in a trade for CB Jason McCourty.

Hogan, a four-year starter at Stanford, was drafted in the fifth round in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs and later signed with the Browns practice squad after being released. He was later promoted to the active roster that October, and ended up completing 14 of 26 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions in four games. He also ran for 105 yards and a touchdown.

This past season, Hogan won the backup job behind rookie DeShone Kizer out of training camp and after some strong performances off the bench was tabbed by head coach Hue Jackson to start Week 6 against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Hogan completed just 54 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions in a 33-17 blowout loss. He never played another game for the Browns, and finished the season with 517 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The trade of Hogan means all three quarterbacks from 2017 are no longer with Cleveland. The club dealt Kizer to the Green Back Packers on March 14, followed by 2016 starter Cody Kessler two weeks later to the Jacksonville Jaguars. All went a combined 0-24 as starters with the Browns.

