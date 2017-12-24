CLEVELAND -- When the Cleveland Browns committed to a long-term rebuilding project following a disappointing 3-13 finish during the 2015 season, they put an emphasis on getting younger, which they were able to accomplish in short order.

When former executive vice president Sashi Brown took over control of the 53-man roster on January 3, 2016, the Browns turned over the players by more than 80 percent, and built a team with 46 of the 53 athletes having three or less years of NFL experience.

But 14 games into the 2017 season, Browns coach Hue Jackson does not want to talk about youth on the roster anymore.

“It is a challenge, but what difference does it make right now?” Jackson said. “I am just being very honest. Nobody is going change the record because that is the situation. It is what it is. That has a lot to do with a lot of different things as you go through it.

“This is a young football team. This is a very young football team, the youngest in the league, that is trying to get better, that works hard every day and that goes out to games and gives it everything they have. Sometimes, it does not go as well. Sometimes, they fight like the dickens. We still have a lot of work to do to get this organization, the football team and all involved to where we need to be. That is what we are working at.”

And nowhere is that youth more evident than at quarterback, where rookie DeShone Kizer is the starter and is backed up by two second-year signal-callers, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

Despite having nearly two dozen starts in the National Football League among them, Kizer, Kessler and Hogan have combined for an 0-22 record with the Browns.

“Never in my life, never,” Jackson said of having a quarterback room with no professional victories in it.

“I know all of the things that get said and the things that people do not understand, but that is where we are. We can't change it. The only way we are going to change it some day is for them to get wins.”

While this week's opponent, the Chicago Bears, have worked their way through the struggles of rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to win four games, Jackson feels the two scenarios are like apples and oranges.

In his first 13 NFL starts, Kizer completed 221 of 410 attempts (53.9 percent) for 2,398 yards with nine touchdowns against a league-worst 19 interceptions. Additionally, Kizer took 30 sacks for 177 lost yards and held a 59.4 quarterback rating.

“DeShone started off in a little different capacity,” Jackson said. “He was the starting quarterback before the end of training camp and on you go. Would we have liked to run the ball more? Yeah, we have tried to do those things, too, but at the end of it, you are still charged with winning football games.

“It is not just making sure that he can make it to the next game. We have a locker room that is trying to win each and every week, and I think that is what we are trying to do.”

