BEREA, Ohio -- It took new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry just one response to a question about playing in cold weather in his introductory press conference Thursday for fans of the team to fall in love with the new pass catcher.

When asked about playing in Cleveland, where games after mid-October are typically played in temperatures well below what Landry became accustomed to in Miami, and sometimes, sub-freezing conditions, he let people know his responsibilities do not change, regardless of the conditions.

“I’m excited,” Landry said. “One of the things we talked about at LSU was being weatherproof. My job is to catch balls, block for my teammates and help win games.”

The reaction on social media to Landry’s response was swift and garnered immediate support and respect from Browns fans.

Although Landry played his home games in Miami, the AFC East Division is riddled with teams residing in cold-weather cities, the New England Patriots (Foxborough, Massachusetts), Buffalo Bills and New York Jets (East Rutherford, New Jersey), and he was plenty productive against all of his opponents.

Over his four-year career with the Dolphins, Landry turned 400 catches into 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yards per catch and 63.1 yards per game to go along with 38 catches of at least 20 yards, seven 40-yard plays and 220 first downs.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Landry has two 110-catch seasons (2015, 2017) and two 1,100-yard years (2015, 2016) on his resume.

Last season, the Metairie, Louisiana native and Louisiana State University product caught a career-high 112 passes for 987 yards and a personal-best nine touchdown receptions.

“I’m real versatile,” Landry said with a smile. “I’m an extremely confident guy, believe I can play in the slot or on the outside, but there’s always room for improvement, room for growth.

“I’m excited to be a Brown and excited for what the future holds here.”

What the future holds is a potential playmaking offense just one year removed from being at the bottom of the league in terms of yards gained and points scored.

With a Pro Bowler in Landry and former All-Pro in Josh Gordon as wide receivers, emerging second-year tight end David Njoku and playmaking running back Duke Johnson available for newly acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor to work with, the players are confident good things are on the horizon for the Browns.

“With the people we have, it’s almost like pick your poison,” Landry said. “It’s exciting to see.

“I’m definitely excited about it, excited about being here. When you’ve got a group of guys as talented as we have, we’re bound to make a splash.”

NO DEBATE ABOUT IT! TYROD TAYLOR IS CLEVELAND BROWNS' STARTING QUARTERBACK

BEREA, Ohio -- There will be no debate, discussion or competition for the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job.

After being acquired in a trade from the Buffalo Bills in the first hour of the new year in the National Football League Wednesday, veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor will be the Browns’ starting quarterback when the team reports for offseason workouts next month, through training camp, and barring injury, during the 2018 season.

“Tyrod Taylor is going to be the starting quarterback,” Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed at the introductory press conference for the team’s new players Thursday. “There is no competition. This is the first time I’ve had a chance to do that.

“Tyrod Taylor is what was best for the Browns. He’s our starting quarterback and we’re excited about that.”

General manager John Dorsey added, “We did analysis as an organization and did what’s best for the organization by adding him.”

Jackson confirmed that the Browns “had overtures” with the Bills last offseason about acquiring Taylor but were unable to pull off a deal to get the starting quarterback out of Buffalo. However, now that they made the trade happen, the organization is focusing on the improvements that need to be made with Taylor under center.

“We’re going to get behind Tyrod Taylor, and guys are going to know he’s the leader,” Jackson said.

During his seven-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and Bills, Taylor completed 793 of his 1,271 attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,056 yards and 51 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. Of those 793 completions, 116 went for at least 20 yards and 22 more were 40-yard gains.

In his three seasons with the Bills, the last of which ended with the snapping of a 17-year playoff drought, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Taylor completed 774 passes for 8,837 yards and 51 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Taylor said. “You can definitely tell that with the moves that have been made, they’re trying to win now.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to help this team get going in the right direction and playing meaningful football in January.”

The prevalent opinion about the Browns’ acquisition of Taylor is that he will be a “bridge quarterback” between DeShone Kizer’s one season as a starter in 2017 to whoever the organization selects in the 2018 NFL Draft while grooming that young player for 2019.

However, that is far from the mindset of Taylor and the Browns going forward.

“I get tired of hearing that,” Jackson said. “This guy is the starting quarterback. If this guy gets us to winning and the playoffs, you won’t be writing about a bridge. He’s not a bridge. He’s our starting quarterback.”

Taylor added, “I don’t necessarily view myself as a bridge quarterback. Hopefully, I can ‘bridge’ this team to a Super Bowl.”

BROWNS SET TO INTRODUCE NEW PLAYERS

BEREA -- Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey was hired to turn around the fortunes of a franchise that went 1-31 over the last two seasons and 0-16 in 2017, and proverbially, he came out swinging in his first offseason with the organization.

Just an hour into the new year in the National Football League, the Browns announced four trades, including with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Buffalo Bills for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Green Bay Packers for defensive back Damarious Randall and New England Patriots for a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns will introduce Landry, Taylor and Randall to the media this afternoon at team headquarters in Berea.

