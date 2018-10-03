CLEVELAND -- The offseason has not officially begun yet, but the Cleveland Browns continue to wheel and deal in an effort to bolster to their roster after finishing the 2017 season with just the second 0-16 record in the history of the National Football League.

Less than one day after trading quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall, as well as sending away picks to both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in exchange for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, respectively, the Browns agreed to trade defensive lineman Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Browns dealt Shelton and a selection in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Patriots in exchange for a mid-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

A first-round pick of the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington, Shelton burst onto the scene after being introduced as the selection when he wrapped up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a bear hug before posing for photos on the stage in Chicago.

Danny Shelton of the Washington Huskies hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 12 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

In 46 career games with the Browns, Shelton registered 128 total tackles, including 71 solo stops and 57 assists with 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.

The 6-foot-2, 335-pound Shelton was a three-year letter winner for the Washington Huskies, and earned both first-team All-America and CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team honors in 2014. Also, he was a first-team All-Pac 12 Conference and first-team Academic All-Pac 12 selection during his senior year.

In 53 career games with the Huskies, Shelton made 111 unassisted tackles and helped on 97 others for a total of 208 stops from the interior of the defensive line. He had 24.0 tackles for lost yardage, recovered seven fumbles, registered 11.5 sacks and had five additional hits on opposing quarterbacks.

During his final season with Washington, Shelton registered 93 total stops -- 53 solo tackles and 40 assists -- with 16.5 tackles for lost yardage, five fumble recoveries and three hits on opposing quarterbacks. He had nine sacks for 33 lost yards in 2014.

