CLEVELAND -- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is well aware of the history of struggling the Cleveland Browns have experienced since returning to the National Football League in 1999, and also, how to turn around the fortunes of a franchise.

After helping break the Buffalo Bills’ NFL-worst 17-year postseason drought in 2017, Taylor was traded to the Browns, who coincidently took over for his former team as the organization with the longest streak of seasons without a playoff appearance. And once again, Taylor is looking to be a catalyst for change.

“I walked into a similar situation in Buffalo where it was 17 years that we had not been to the playoffs and was able to help lead that group of players and that team to somewhere that city has not seen in a while,” Taylor said in his introductory press conference.

“Of course, it is a work-in-progress here. Putting my best foot forward, along with these guys here at the podium (Jarvis Landry and Damarious Randall), as well as the guys in the locker room, to go out to change the culture here, as well.”

With a season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve 2017, the Browns went winless in a 16-game schedule for the first time in franchise history, and their 17th consecutive loss overall dropped the organization to a league-worst 1-31 since the opening game of 2016.

The Browns have not won on a Sunday afternoon since December 13, 2015, and those 33 straight Sunday losses are an NFL record.

Last season, the Browns set the record for the worst 28-game stretch in NFL history, as they “bested” the previous mark of 2-26 set by the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1976-1977 seasons with a 1-27 mark that got four losses worse after Week 13.

“I have been in this league, going on my eighth year now, I have kind of conditioned myself to focus on what I can control,” Taylor said. “Everything else is really guys playing.

“Continuing to better myself individually and do whatever it takes to go out and help the team win football games, so that has been my focus. Whether a quarterback gets drafted or not, that is really out of my hands. I’m going to continue to be the person I am, day in and day out, and continue to keep betting on myself and the team.”

During his seven-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and Bills, Taylor completed 793 of his 1,271 attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,056 yards and 51 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. Of those 793 completions, 116 went for at least 20 yards and 22 more were 40-yard gains.

In his three seasons with the Bills, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Taylor completed 774 passes for 8,837 yards and 51 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

“Just looking at the roster, there’s a tremendous group of talent on this team,” Taylor said.

“I’m just looking forward to, better myself individually as well, but ultimately, doing whatever it takes. Whether that is in the air or with my feet. Game by game, just whatever I have to do to go out there and win games. This community deserves a winning team, and I’m looking forward to being the guy that is leading the group.”

