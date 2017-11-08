10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Nov. 10-12

(Photo: JackF, Iakov Filimonov)

Cooler air has made its way across Northeast Ohio, but that doesn't mean watching Netflix is your only entertainment option this weekend.

From a Broadway hit play to a handful of events perfect for foodies, there's plenty of options for staying busy while you stay warm.

Cleveland Restaurant Week

What: Cleveland Restaurant Week kicked off Nov 1, but there's still time to indulge in the city's best bites. Local restaurants are offering three-course meals at special, affordable prices (most are $33). It's a chance to try out some new places, especially those that are typically beyond your budget. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants

When: Nov. 1-15

Dinofest

What: Dinofest is jam-packed with Jurassic fun. The family-friendly event teaches you all about dinosaurs so you can feel like a real paleontologist. You can even hear from a real paleontologist in one of several scheduled talk sessions with international dinosaur experts. Click here for more info.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland

When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harry Potter in concert

What: Something wicked this way comes. The soundtrack to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was just as big as the movie itself. Now, you can listen to the music of the movie live, in real time, performed by the Akron Symphony Orchestra as you watch the movie on the big screen. Click here for tickets.

Where: E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron

When: Saturday 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Cleveland Flea

What: The special holiday versions of the monthly Cleveland Flea are here, the first being this weekend. Get a head start on your holiday shopping from an extensive array of local vendors, from jewelry makers to furniture. Click here for tickets and a list of vendors. Sunday's Flea event is free all day.

Where: 3333 Lorain Ave., Ohio City

When: Friday 6-10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Olivia Newton John

What: If you're hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton John, here's your chance to see her live. Hear all her classic hits and if you sing along, she might honestly love you. Get tickets here.

Where: Hard Rock Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield

When: Sunday 8 p.m.

Scotch Tasting Experience

What: If you love scotch, scotchy scotch scotch, channel your inner Ron Burgundy this weekend. The Vault cocktail bar is hosting a scotch tasting event featuring world-class scotch and hor d'oeuvres. Click here for tickets.

Where: The Vault, 2017 E. 9th St., Cleveland

When: Friday 7-9 p.m.

Showtime Boxing

What: Showtime returns to Cleveland for six fights featuring local fighters. The main event spotlights Cleveland native Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans. The opening televised fight features Olympian Charles "Bad News" Conwell, a Cleveland Heights native who fought in Rio. Click here for more info.

Where: Cleveland Masonic Temple, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

When: Friday 7 p.m.

Veteran's Day train ride

What: Vets ride the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train for free on Friday. The two-hour trip will honor our veterans through the changing fall colors of the Cuyahoga Valley. Click here for more info.

Where: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, Rockside and Akron Northside stations

When: Friday 9:30 a.m. at Rockside,3 p.m. at Akron Northside

Whiskey Business

What: Sample more than 100 whiskeys, from single malt to blended scotches and more. The event is aimed for both aficionados and newcomers to the whiskey world. Get tickets here.

Where: Red Space at Hotcards, 2400 Superior Ave., Cleveland

When: Friday 7-11 p.m.

Wicked

What: Try defying gravity at a showing of the Broadway hit "Wicked." The musical tells the story of the Land of Oz from a new perspective, long before Dorothy and her ruby slippers. Click here for tickets and show times.

Where: KeyBank State Theatre, 1501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

When: Nov. 8 through Dec. 3

© 2017 WKYC-TV