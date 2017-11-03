10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Nov. 3-5

(Photo: IvanZivkovic, © 2015 Ivan Zivkovic)

Seasonal weather has finally set in, meaning you'll likely be looking for both indoor and outdoor activities this weekend.

Whether you're seeking a last-minute post-Halloween scare or live music from a legend, there's plenty going on in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Bob Dylan

What: Music legend Bob Dylan brings his line-up of classics to Akron. He'll be joined by opener Mavis Staples, meaning the show should be filled with familiar hits, as well as a sampling from Dylan's latest "Triplicate" album. Get tickets here.

Where: E.J. Thomas Hall, Akron

When: Friday 7:30 p.m.

Canton Avant-Garde Arts and Crafts Show

What: Get an early jump on your holiday shopping and give your loved ones one-of-a-kind gifts from local vendors. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Fostering Hope. Click here for more info.

Where: St. George Serbian Center, 4667 Applegrove St. NW, Canton

When: Saturday 10 am. to 5 p.m.

Chase Rice

What: Ready, set, roll! Country star Chase Rice is coming to the House of Blues Friday, so you're gonna wanna snag last-minute tickets to the Lambs & Lions Tour. Rice struck big on the country music scene with hit songs like "Ready Set Roll" and "Gonna Wanna Tonight." Click here for tickets.

Where: House of Blues, 308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

When: Friday 8 p.m.

Cleveland Beer Mile

What: If you've ever felt curious about Cleveland's Velodrome in the Slavic Village neighborhood, here's a good chance to check it out. Grab your bike, drink four beers and bike four laps around the 400-meter velodrome course. Race the competition for a chance to be the city's best beer-drinking biker. More info here.

Where: Cleveland Velodrome, 5033 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

When: Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Cocktail Week

What: Cocktail Week in Cleveland kicked off Wednesday, but the weekend is when the celebration really counts. Join in on the fun in Cleveland's different neighborhoods and liberate yourself with some libations. More info here.

Where: Various locations, Cleveland

When: All weekend. Click here for a schedule.

Haunted houses

What: Halloween may be over, but the scares are still lurking in the shadows. Some area haunted houses remain open through this weekend for any last-minute spook-seekers. Akron's Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory, Canton's Factory of Terror and Medina's Forest of Screams are all open this weekend.

Where: Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory, 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron; Canton Factory of Terror, 4125 Mahoning Road NE, Canton; Medina Forest of Screams, 1662 Medina Road, Medina

When: Haunted Schoolhouse open Saturday 8-11 p.m.; Factory of Terror open Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight; Forest of Screams open Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight

Ohio Independent Film Fest

What: The annual Ohio Independent Film Festival started in 1993 and features state filmmakers hoping for exposure. The truly independent films can be seen one night only. More info is here.

Where: The Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

When: Friday 3 p.m.

Punk Rock Flea Market

What: Sometimes, you just want to give a gift that's a little different. The Punk Rock Flea Market features vendors who sell unique items, like art, vintage oddities, clothing, music and more. It's an ideal place to find holiday gifts for the people on your list who live life a little louder. More info here.

Where: Lorain County Community College Field House, 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria

When: Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Scott Hamilton and Friends

What: In the constant battle to melt away cancer’s impact, figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton is back for his 18th annual “An Evening with Scott Hamilton and Friends.” All funds raised by the event support cancer research, education and survivorship programs at Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute. Buy tickets here.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland

When: Saturday 5 p.m.

Tom Petty tribute party

What: Even after the iconic rocker's death, Tom Petty's music won't back down. The "Won't Back Down" tribute concert features a gathering of Northeast Ohio artists who will perform covers of the late Petty's hits. Get tickets here.

Where: E.J. Thomas Hall, Akron

When: Saturday 8 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV