10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Oct. 13-15

Halloween is fast-approaching but the weather suggests otherwise.

Get outside while you can and enjoy the fall colors and festivities. From Northeast Ohio's biggest Halloween party to celebrating Cleveland Beer Week, there's plenty to do this weekend.

Check out these 10 events happening across Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Akron Craft Beer Fest

What: Gather with other craft beer lovers as you sample brews from 41 local, national and international breweries. Attendees will receive a complimentary glass and light appetizers will be available for snacking. Try some sour beers, some meads and seasonal ciders. Click here for tickets.

Where: Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main St., Akron

When: Friday 8 p.m.

Best of Cleveland

What: Cleveland Magazine's Best of Cleveland event is one of the best ways to discover the food, retailers and places Clevelanders love. Cleveland Magazine editors and readers vote on their favorites, from Cleveland's best pizza to its best bike shop. Sample food from participating winners and breweries while you jam to live music inside the Rock Hall. Click here for tickets.

Where: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 E. 9th St, Cleveland

When: Friday 7 p.m.

Cleveland Beer Week

What: Celebrate Cleveland's drink of choice at tons of events, all celebrating beer. Cleveland Beer Week kicks off with five different bar crawls across five neighborhoods, including Lakewood, Ohio City and Willoughby. There are different events at various venues across the city throughout the week, including Deep Sea Brew at the Cleveland Aquarium and a scavenger hunt in Tremont. Click here for a full calendar of events.

Where: Various venues across Greater Cleveland

When: Friday through Oct. 22

DeBord Halloween Festival

What: The 22nd annual DeBord Halloween Festival is Northeast Ohio's biggest Halloween bash. The event was moved to Akron's Lock 3 due to need for more space, meaning there will be plenty of people to see and things to do. The family-friendly event includes 120 vendors and food options, a pet costume contest and live music. Click here for more info.

Where: Lock 3, 200 South Main St., Akron

When: Saturday 12-10 p.m.

Downtown Willoughby Chili Cook-off

What: The seventh annual DTW Chili Cook-off benefits the Willoughby Eastlake School District. Hang out, sample chili from your favorite DTW restaurants and vote on a winner. Click here for more info.

Where: Downtown Willoughby

When: Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Family Fishing Fest

What: Grab your little anglers and head to the Ohio Erie Canal, which will be stocked with catfish and rainbow trout. Get fishing, then stop at some of the educational stations to learn more about fishing. Participants 16 and older must have an Ohio Fishing License. Click here for more info.

Where: Ohio Erie Canal Reservation, 4524 E. 49th St., Cuyahoga Heights

When: Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Haunted Reformatory

What: Mansfield's infamous Haunted Reformatory opens Thursday night, meaning you only have a few short weeks to check it out. The "Escape from Blood Prison" experience takes you inside the old Ohio State Reformatory, where ghosts are rumored to dwell. Click here for more info -- if you dare.

Where: 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield

When: Thursday through Sunday, gates open at 6 p.m.

Kesha

What: It's goin' down. Tickets to Kesha's Lakewood show sold out fast, but you can still fight 'til you see the sunlight. Head to some of the bars around town for the Kesha concert afterparty. Yuzu is holding KeshaFest, a "glitter rave" where you can listen to all your favorite Kesha songs and throw glitter everywhere. Twist Social Club is also have an afterparty with Kesha music and cocktail specials.

Where: Yuzu, 13603 Madison Ave., Lakewood; Twist, 11633 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland

When: Friday night

Paramore

What: If you're still looking to start a Riot!, throw it back to 2007 when Paramore plays the Akron Civic Theatre this weekend. The pop-rock band has held steady through the years, recently churning out "Hard Times," though there's a good chance you'll get to hear the old jam "Misery Business." Click here for info.

Where: Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main St., Akron

When: Sunday 7 p.m.

Zombie Walk

What: Dress up like the undead and roam the streets of Massillon as part of a community event free and open to the public. Stick around to watch a crowd of zombies perform the "Thriller" dance and listen to some live music. Click here for more info.

Where: Downtown Massillon

When: 5-10 p.m.; Walk begins at 6:15 p.m.

