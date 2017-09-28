10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

(Photo: pyzata)

Temperatures will finally have a more fall-like feel this weekend, though it'll still be warm enough to enjoy the outdoors.

There are plenty of fall-themed activities happening across the area and it's also your last chance to see a regular season game at Progressive Field. Of course, you can always catch the Tribe in the playoffs, too.

Check out these 10 events happening across the area this weekend.

Brooklyn Fall Fest

What: The city of Brooklyn's Fall Fest is a good way to get outside Saturday afternoon. Listen to live music, scope out the food trucks and check out the chili cook-off. There will also be hayrides, a bonfire and a bake-off.

Where: Brooklyn Memorial Park and Senior Center, 7727 Memphis Road, Brooklyn

When: Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Cleveland Indians

What: The Indians are amid their final homestand of the regular season, and they'll host the Chicago White Sox before Progressive Field turns into a playoff atmosphere. The final game of the regular season is Sunday at 3:10 p.m. Saturday's Dollar Dog Night game is reportedly sold out. Click here for tickets.

Where: Progressive Field

When: Friday 7:10 p.m., Saturday 7:10 p.m., Sunday 3:10 p.m.

LEGO Fan Expo

What: If you build it, they will come. The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Expo comes to Cleveland for a LEGO lover's paradise. See tons of displays, meet LEGO artists and, of course, build with LEGOs. Click here for more info.

Where: Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Light the Night

What: Akron's Light the Night event aims to shed light on the darkness of cancer. Participants walk to support those battling cancer and the fundraiser benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Cancer survivors and their loved ones walk with white lanterns and a Remembrance Pavilion honors those who have succumbed to cancer. Click here to learn more.

Where: Lock 3, Akron

When: Sunday 5-8 p.m.

Lock 3 Oktoberfest

What: Embrace your inner German with beer and authentic food. Sample some schnitzel and strudel, then wash it down with a lager from Thirsty Dog.

Where: Lock 3, Akron

When: Saturday 1-9 p.m.

Night Market

What: The final Night Market Cleveland takes place this week, so be sure to get downtown to the Asiatown district. Night Market emphasizes culture and diversity with plenty of food and entertainment. The event is family-friendly and free. Click here for more info.

Where: E. 21st Street and Rockwell, Cleveland

When: Friday 5-11 p.m.

Rozi's Annual Pumpkin Beer Tasting

What: Rozi's Wine House is a Lakewood staple for wine, but they're happy to celebrate craft brews, too. The annual pumpkin beer tasting features 14 pumpkin beers on tap for you to try, as well as an assortment of appetizers for $25. Click here for tickets.

Where: Rozi's Wine House, 14900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

When: Friday 6-8 p.m.

Sam Adams Octoberfest

What: Cleveland's first Sam Adams Octoberfest is an obvious option for beer drinkers. There will also be live music headlined by alternative bands Strumbellas on Friday and Kongos on Saturday. Lawn games, a photo booth and a giant hops slide will keep you entertained, too. Click here for more info.

Where: Voinovich Park, Cleveland

When: Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 3-10 p.m.

Spooky Ranch

What: Experience five haunted attractions at one location, if you dare. From the Extreme Nightmares Haunted House to the Haunted Hayride, you're destined for doom the minute you set foot here. Click here for more info.

Where: Spooky Ranch, 19066 E. River Road, Columbia Station

When: Fridays and Saturdays 7-11:30 p.m., Sundays 7-9:30 p.m.

Zombie Paintball

What: Whether you're a Daryl or a Negan, hunt some zombies in a setting that throws you back to 1942. You have to save the country after an experiment to create super soldiers shut down the brains of dozens of test subjects, morphing them into zombies. Seventy years later, the zombies have emerged and post a threat to Northeast Ohio, meaning it's up to you to stop them. Click here for tickets.

Where: Mapleside Farms, 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick

When: Fridays and Saturdays 6-11 p.m. (Runs through Oct. 28)

© 2017 WKYC-TV