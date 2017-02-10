How to get an early ride on Kings Island's new coaster

Mystic Timbers, Kings Island’s new wooden roller coaster, will make its public debut on April 15.

But to be one of the very first riders, you'll need to show up a couple of days early – with a donation to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation in hand.

On April 13, the amusement park will host the "Mystic Timbers First Riders" auction event. Participants, who must raise at least $100 to attend, will get unlimited rides on the new coaster from 7-9 p.m. Dinner and a "first official rider" T-shirt and commemorative ticket are also included. The top five fundraisers will get a piece of autographed Andy Dalton memorabilia.

Proceeds benefit the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation. The nonprofit offers support and experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in the Cincinnati and Forth Worth.

Event registration is available online.

Once completed, Mystic Timbers will reach heights of 109 feet and take visitors on a 16-minute ride through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track, reaching speeds up to 53 miles per hour. The wooden coaster's theme is that of an abandoned lumber company, and park officials are spinning it as having a mystery: What’s in the shed?

Cincinnati Enquirer