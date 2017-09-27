5 things to know about Gabrielle Union, wife of new Cleveland Cavaliers G Dwyane Wade

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 20: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 20, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - On Wednesday, 12-time NBA All-Star and 3-time champion Dwyane Wade officially signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With that, the Cavs' stable of significant others gained another famous face in actress Gabrielle Union.

Earlier on Wednesday, we posted "5 things you need to know about Dwyane Wade," but what about Mrs. Wade? In honor of Cleveland's new power couple, here are 5 things you need to know about Gabrielle Union.

Bring It On

After appearing in TV shows such as "Sister, Sister" and "7th Heaven" in the late-1990s, Union received her biggest break in the 2000 film "Bring It On."

Starring as "Isis," an the head cheerleader at an inner-city school, Union played a prominent role in the blockbuster hit, which grossed more than $90 million worldwide.

Union would go on to star in other memorable roles in films such as "Love & Basketball," "Bad Boys II" and "Think Like A Man." It's her time cheering on the Clovers, however, that most remember her from first."

Fashionista

Much like her husband, Union possesses a prominent presence in the fashion world. Earlier this year, she teamed up with New York & Company for a fashion line that carries her namesake.

Although nobody would doubt her style, Union may not be the most fashionable member of her own family. Wade, after all, is renowned as one of the most well-dressed men in all of sports.

Being Mary Jane

While most may know Union from her time on the silver screen, she's also found recent success on television as well. Since 2013, she's served as the title character on the hit BET show "Being Mary Jane."

Union can often be spotted on social media promoting the show, which just wrapped up its fourth season. The show, which sees Union portray the role of a television anchor also trying to balance her personal life, has yet to be renewed for a fifth season.

Go Huskers

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Union is no stranger to the Midwest. In fact, she and her husband recently visited the University of Nebraska -- where she was once a student -- and did shots with fans before being celebrated at a Cornhuskers game.

It sure appears Union will fit in in Cleveland just fine.

Social media friendly

In addition to her presence in the movies and TV, Union is never shy to interact with her fans on social media. Follow her various accounts here and welcome her to Cleveland:

Twitter: @itsgabrielleu

Instagram: @gabunion

Snapchat: GabUnionWade

