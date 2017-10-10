A new 'Fifty Shades' is coming and it promises to be even 'Darker'

How much darker can Christian Grey get? We're about to find out.

EL James's Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian will be hitting bookstores and e-readers Nov. 28.

Darker is the second of theFifty Shades trilogy to be told from Christian's point of view. Grey, released in 2015, was the first to shift perspective for fans who wanted more of Christian's side of the story. It debuted at No. 1 on USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books List and remained at the top spot for four weeks.

“This new book is full of surprises,” said Anne Messitte, publisher of Vintage/Anchor Books, in a statement. “Readers are going to see a darker and more haunted version of Christian’s character. Fans of the series will have much to discover and even more to discuss.”

EL James is glad to be back in the world of Fifty Shades. “The inside of Christian Grey's head is a fascinating place to be,” said James. “In Grey we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with," according to a statement from the author. "I hope readers will find what I’ve learned as compelling as I did."

So far only the original Fifty Shades trilogy is making its way to film, with Fifty Shades Freed, the final in the original trilogy set to hit theaters in February of 2018. But for Fifty Shades fans there's always hope.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM