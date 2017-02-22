SANDUSKY, OHIO - One sign of spring is the sound of screams serenading from Millennium Force.
Though Cedar Point doesn't open until May 6, the park is already getting prepped for the new season.
On Wednesday, a few photos of the Millennium Force surfaced on Twitter:
This may not look like much, but it's pretty important: we're close to putting the blue train back on track for 2017! #MillenniumForce pic.twitter.com/ZEJTDaJgk6— Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) February 22, 2017
.@TonyClarkCP Well that didn't take long... #MillenniumForce is already on the track! pic.twitter.com/3FgS9IfdqX— Kristy Bacni (@KristyBacniCP) February 22, 2017
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs