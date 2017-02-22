WKYC
A sign of spring: Cedar Point is putting trains back on the tracks: photos

WKYC 2:59 PM. EST February 22, 2017

SANDUSKY, OHIO - One sign of spring is the sound of screams serenading from Millennium Force.

Though Cedar Point doesn't open until May 6, the park is already getting prepped for the new season.

On Wednesday, a few photos of the Millennium Force surfaced on Twitter:

 

