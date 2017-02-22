The Millennium Force (Photo: Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, OHIO - One sign of spring is the sound of screams serenading from Millennium Force.

Though Cedar Point doesn't open until May 6, the park is already getting prepped for the new season.

On Wednesday, a few photos of the Millennium Force surfaced on Twitter:

This may not look like much, but it's pretty important: we're close to putting the blue train back on track for 2017! #MillenniumForce pic.twitter.com/ZEJTDaJgk6 — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) February 22, 2017

