Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Actor Bill Paxton attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2017 Getty Images)

Actor Bill Paxton, best known for his roles in “Titanic,” “Apollo 13,” “Aliens” and “The Terminator,” has died.

Paxton, 61, died Saturday from complications from surgery, according to his family.

Statement on Bill Paxton's death from a representative for his family pic.twitter.com/V2zlnK7F91 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2017

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement published by NBC.

Paxton was currently starring as a rogue cop in the TV show "Training Day" on CBS.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," the family statement continued.

"Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

