Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow say Weinstein harassed them, too

Two of Hollywood's most famous women have come forward saying Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them, too.

On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow added their voices to the chorus of women with shocking stories about the disgraced movie mogul.

Their stories join earlier reports from the New York Times, which uncovered at least eight settlements paid out by Weinstein for harassment over the last three decades, and an investigative piece by The New Yorker, which alleges incidents of sexual assault and rape.

Paltrow won an Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, which also won best picture, thanks to campaigning by Weinstein and his Miramax Films, which released the film.

But years before that, she was just another young actress Weinstein asked for a massage.

When Paltrow was 22 years old, she tells the Times, Weinstein hired her as the lead in the Jane Austen adaptation, Emma. Before shooting began, he summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting which ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said in an interview, publicly disclosing that she was sexually harassed by the man who ignited her career.

Paltrow says she refused his advances and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Pitt confronted Weinstein, and soon after, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said.

Jolie has her own Weinstein story. During the publicity tour for Playing by Heart in the late 1990s, she told the Times, he made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room, which she rejected.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie told the newspaper in an email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Weinstein was fired from his current studio, The Weinstein Company, on Sunday.

