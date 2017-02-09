Aretha Franklin heading into retirement

(Photo: CBS Photo Archive/ Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - The Queen of Soul is removing her crown - ever so slowly. Aretha Franklin says she is planning to retire - but isn't ready to drop the mic just yet.

She tells Detroit TV station WDIV this will be her "last year in concert."

And she says she will make just one more album.

Once she winds down her active recording and concert career, Franklin says she will limit herself to "some select things" for just part of the year.

Franklin is 74.

