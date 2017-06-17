WKYC
Close

Avon hosts 14th annual Duck Tape festival

Duct Tape Festival 4 - Jasmine Live

WKYC 1:17 PM. EDT June 17, 2017

The city of Avon will host it's 14th annual Duck Tape Festival June 16-18.

The 3-day event features a parade, fashion show, live entertainment and more.

For more information on this sticky situation, click here

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories