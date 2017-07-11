Blac Chyna granted restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has been granted a restraining order against her ex, Rob Kardashian, after going to court Monday morning to make her case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order pending a hearing set for Aug. 8, according to the Associated Press. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at the brief hearing.

He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna's infant daughter, Dream.

In court documents, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said that she had trouble walking after Kardashian hit her thigh during an argument on April 17.

After the hearing, Chyna spoke outside the courthouse, "First and foremost, I want to thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me and I want to (get) back to co-parenting Dream."

Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said she was was prompted to seek the order when Chyna, 29, hired her after Kardashian, 30, went on a social media tirade Wednesday, posting graphic nude photos of her.

Before going to court, Chyna and Bloom appeared on Good Morning America in a pre-recorded interview where they discussed their intentions and reasons for going to court.

"Here in California, it's a crime, it's a civil wrong," Bloom said about Kardashian's explicit posts. "It's also domestic abuse, which allows us to go in immediately and get domestic violence restraining orders to protect Chyna."

Chyna said it was "very hurtful" that none of the Kardashians reached out to her in the wake of the drama, disputing her ex-fiancé's comments that she used their engagement solely for fame. "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians," she said. "Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite."



The couple starred in a spinoff of E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians called Rob & Chyna. E! says in a statement that the series has not been in production for months and is not currently on its schedule.

Kardashian did not appear in court, but his attorney, Robert Shapiro, was there.

After the hearing, Shapiro said, "We apologize and have offered our regrets for what has taken place in the last few days."

He said the former couple remain focused on their daughter, who he said is currently being cared for by Kardashian.

"They're working this out among themselves as good parents," said Shapiro, who added that Kardashian agreed to the issuance of a temporary restraining order.

Contributing: Maeve McDermott and the Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM