Americans Are Really Hardworking, Especially Compared To These Countries

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Canfield Fair ride operators arrested for sex crime allegations
-
Get 6X Longer Use From Your Smartphone - The Deal Guy
-
Morning weather forecast for September 5, 2017
-
Verify: Will Hurricane Irma be a Category 6 storm?
-
Coast Guard searching for missing man off of Bratenahl
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 4, 2017
-
Bishop Nelson Perez set to be installed as Cleveland's 1st Hispanic bishop
-
Mixed signals from CLE Police about Browns players kneeling during anthem
-
Man killed in shooting outside of Akron's Haven of Rest
-
Fire rages through Montana's Lolo Peak
More Stories
-
Richland County woman, daughter thrown from home…Sep. 5, 2017, 8:01 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 with 175 mph windsSep. 5, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
-
VERIFY: Will Hurricane Irma be a Category 6 storm?Sep. 4, 2017, 7:34 p.m.