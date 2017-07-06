Bed 'N' Binge Anyone? A Netflix Pop-Up Hotel Just Opened

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lakewood man injured by fireworks
-
Local woman trying experimental treatment to stop debilitating disease
-
New stores headed for Orange Village
-
What's going on with invasive species in Lake Erie?
-
5 Ways To Win Amazon Prime Day 2017 - The Deal Guy
-
First AM Weather for Thursday, July 6, 2017
-
Did Amelia Earhart survive flight in Pacific?
-
Violent Night In Cleveland - Tiffany Tarpley
-
10 shooting within five hours on 4th of July
-
Citations rare for fireworks law violators
More Stories
-
IN DEPTH | What's going on with ballast water and…Jul. 4, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
Jackson Township Police investigating death of…Jul. 6, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Former 98.1 WKDD morning host Matt Patrick stops…Jul. 6, 2017, 6:36 a.m.