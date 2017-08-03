Here's Why Being More Affectionate in the Morning Will Lead to a Better Relationship
A new study says that people aren't affectionate enough in the morning, but they should be because it makes their partner feel more loved. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WKYC 4:09 PM. EDT August 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Aftermath of wrong-way crash: 71 North closed in Cleveland for hours
-
How you can save money during Ohio's tax-free 'holiday'
-
Tommy's delivers milkshake to customer as last dying wish
-
Woman indicted after crash that killed two teens
-
Final AM Weather for Thursday, August 3, 2017
-
Recap of the RNC in Cleveland
-
Olmsted Falls Family teaches us lesson about hope
-
Verify: Is the innerbelt bridge being repainted?
-
3 Great Deals To Improve Student Grades - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson discusses mayoral raceAug. 3, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
-
Cleveland RNC economic impact falls below…Aug. 3, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
David Gilbert discusses RNC economic impactAug. 3, 2017, 11:33 a.m.