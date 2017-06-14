Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WKYC 10:21 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'
-
Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017
-
CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade
-
Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies
-
LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings
-
Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water
-
Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA
-
Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior
-
Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE
More Stories
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional…Jun 14, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
'Like I was back in Iraq,' Cincinnati congressman…Jun 14, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina opens todayJun. 7, 2017, 4:25 p.m.