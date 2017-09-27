NASA Used Kitchen Aluminum Foil To Save A Legendary Space Mission
For all of NASA's high tech advancements, it may surprise you to know that the agency used regular kitchen aluminum foil to save one of its most famous missions. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 11:00 AM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
This Is How To Cut The Cord - The Deal Guy
-
Glen Atkins still on the loose
-
Residents of storm-ravaged Puerto Rico critical of Trump response
-
Riverside parents are frustrated about busing
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Kids copy dangerous social media stuntman
-
One for the money: Brazilian Blowout
-
Morning weather forecast for September 27, 2017
-
D-Wade to the Cavs
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Big drop in temperatures loomingFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
WATCH | Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric…Sep 27, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
-
REPORT | Dwyane Wade will sign with Cleveland…Sep 26, 2017, 5:41 p.m.