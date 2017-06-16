Police Puppy Recruits Pose in Adorable Photo Shoot

Taiwan's National Police Agency just shared an adorable photo shoot of their new K-9 recruits, posing with officers, yawning, and spreading out on top of police cars. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.

WKYC 8:09 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

