Police Think Teens Are Smashing Car Mirrors, But It's Really a Woodpecker
Several car mirrors started mysteriously getting broken, and police thought it had to be teens. Eventually, however, they discovered the true culprit: a woodpecker. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WKYC 12:30 PM. EDT October 25, 2017
