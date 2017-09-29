These are Some of the Weirdest Laws in Each State
At one point or another you've heard about laws that sound so farfetched they don't seem like the could be true. That is something Olivia Locher is exploring in her new photo book called I Fought The Law. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) shows you a few of them.
WKYC 1:24 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Multiple agencies investigating shooting at Willoughby Hills auto dealer
-
Investigator: Lyndhurst judge fights release of emails, work records
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
4-year-old accidentally shoots self in head at Parma house
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 28, 2017
-
Employees at Willoughby dealership were quick to call 911 during shooting
-
How to determine if a work from home job is legit
-
The Best Deal In Portable Entertainment - The Deal Guy
-
LeBron James says he still intends to finish career in Cleveland
-
Suspect tried to cremate corpse at Akron burial vault
More Stories
-
Mount Union student & former football player accused of rapeSep 29, 2017, 2:22 p.m.
-
Cleveland Indians ALDS postseason tickets sell out…Sep 29, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES | Dwyane Wade addresses media for first…Sep 29, 2017, 11:36 a.m.