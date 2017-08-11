You Can Now Dress Up As The Trump Chicken For Halloween

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Final AM Weather for Friday, August 11, 2017
-
A closer look at the Velez- Gaspar crash
-
Hollie Strano's chili cheese dip recipe
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
US marshals Shooting
-
Ways To Save for Friday, August 11, 2017
-
Court fight ends for mayoral candidate Eric Brewer
-
First AM Weather for Friday, August 11, 2017
-
Free Cookbooks - Back To School - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Mother of 4-year-old shot during road rage incident speaksAug 11, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
Cleveland teen shot several times; police searching…Aug 11, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Why it's time for DeShone Kizer to start at…Aug 11, 2017, 3:10 p.m.