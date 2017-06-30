You Know It's Bad For Trump When This Guy Is Judging Him

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driver revived with 10 doses of Narcan after Cleveland crash
-
Morning weather forecast for June 30, 2017
-
2 shot at Akron BP gas station
-
Berea to conduct more water tests for lead Friday
-
Cleveland preps for 2017 Star-Spangled Spectacular
-
Akron Police searching for three men who broke into movie theater
-
Backlash hits President Trump after Twitter attack
-
6 shot in Akron during violent overnight hours
-
15-year-old shot in Cleveland Heights, no suspects
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
More Stories
-
Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospitalJun 30, 2017, 3:25 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Stormy weekend aheadFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
GUIDE | Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in…Jun 25, 2017, 1:32 p.m.