Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
Zara is trying to appeal to older women with their new 'Timeless' collection. Unfortunately one of their marketing videos features a model using the words old and ugly in the same sentence. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WKYC 9:00 AM. EDT September 01, 2017
