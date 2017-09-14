Cedar Point HalloWeekends start this Friday

Outside Hexed, a new haunted house for 2014. (Photo: Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY - Are you ready for some fear?

Cedar Point's annual HalloWeekends start this Friday and the park has plenty of new frights for your weekend nights.

A Halloween theme takes over the park during HalloWeekends, meaning there are creepy new attractions like mazes and haunted houses.

This year, the park announced the closure of three former haunted houses to make way for a trio of new scary scenes.

Eden Musee, Eternity Infirmary and Fear-y Tales are out the door and will be replaced with two indoor haunted houses and an outdoor fright zone:

- Deprivation: No Way Out (indoor haunted house -- replaces Eden Musee). Here's what to expect: Enveloped in darkness, every path seems like a blind alley. Pulse-pounding claustrophobia takes hold as you begin to fear that there is truly…no….way….out!

- Fearground Freakshow (Indoor haunted house -- replaces Eternity Infirmary). Here's what to expect: Step right up! Professor Von Fleece has searched the world (or at the very least, the tri-county area) to bring you a collection of sights, frights and delights that are beyond belief!

- Harvest Fear (outdoor scare zone -- located near and around Cedar Point’s Town Hall Museum). Here's what to expect: A bountiful harvest has been granted for generations with the celebration of time-honored rites and rituals. Join our townsfolk in FrontierTown and be a part of the festivities!

That new lineup joins the parks lengthy list of indoor mazes and outdoor scare zones, as well as coffin races along the midway and the Camp Spooky area for kids.

HalloWeekends run every weekend through Oct. 29.

© 2017 WKYC-TV