Cedar Point named world's second best amusement park

(Photo: File)

SANDUSKY - America's roller coast remains atop the list of the world's best amusement parks, according to Amusement Today.

The publication's Golden Ticket awards were just announced an Sandusky's Cedar Point was named No. 2 behind Europa Park in Germany.

Cedar Point received 18 percent of the vote.

Though it's nearly 20 years old, Millennium Force was ranked the second best steel coaster. Maverick was ranked 10th, Top Thrill Dragster was ranked 17th and Magnum was ranked 23rd. Cedar Point's new steel coaster, Steel Vengeance, is slated to open in 2018.

Ohio's King Island also received honors, including Best Kids' Area and Best New Ride for its Mystic Timbers roller coaster.

© 2017 WKYC-TV