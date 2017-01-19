Character actor Miguel Ferrer, star of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer (Photo: PLS Pool, Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit drama NCIS: Los Angeles and, before that, to Crossing Jordan, has died. He was 61.

CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of throat cancer at his Los Angeles home.

NCIS: Los Angeles issued a statement on Twitter that said the show had "lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed."

Ferrer had played assistant director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC's Crossing Jordan.

"Can't believe this gut-punch...just heard @Miguel_J_Ferrer passed..loved that hilarious, brilliant dude. So much luv 2 his family. Unreal," Hennessy started out a series of tweets.

Ferrer also was known as George Clooney's first cousin, as the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, George's paternal aunt.

Clooney, alluding to the start Thursday of inauguration celebrations for President-elect Donald Trump, expressed sorrow in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer," Clooney said in the statement. "But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Ferrer, a veteran of a host of TV dramas and movies, began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series, such as Trapper John M.D. and Miami Vice. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch's smash Twin Peaks.

Last week, he was supposed to appear at the Television Critics Association panel for the upcoming revival of Twin Peaks, but was not in attendance.

Off screen, he voiced characters in 1998's Mulan, Rio 2, Robot Chicken and more. Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Ferrer would lend his voice to Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, the DC Universe animated original movie. He had completed voice work on the movie for the mercenary villain Deathstroke prior to his death.

