WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Charlie Sheen tweets to God: 'Trump next!'

WKYC , WKYC 6:36 AM. EST December 30, 2016

Charlie Sheen has never been afraid of the spotlight, nor has he ever been afraid to say how he really feels.

He made that clear on Twitter Wednesday when he tweeted, "Dear God; Trump next, please!" in several lines followed by a middle finger emoji.

Of course, Sheen received some backlash, which he also addressed:

It's been a tough year in terms of celebrity deaths. Most recently, Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died one day apart in the same week the world lost singer George Michaels.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories