Chris Brown to make 'The Party' tour stop in Cleveland, April 6

(Photo: chrisbrownworld.com)

Hip-Hop/ Pop artist Chris Brown has made several headlines in the past few weeks.

However, many would say the biggest headline was released Tuesday.

Brown has fans yelling "Yeah 3x" with the announcement of his nationwide,'The Party' tour.

#THEPARTYTOUR A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

The tour is set to kick off March 31, in Baltimore.

Chris will be joined on tour by 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genesis, and Kap G.

Brown will preform at Quicken Loans Area, April 6.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, February 22.

View the full list tour dates below:

31-Mar – Royal Farms Arena – Baltimore, MD

1-Apr – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

2-Apr – TD Garden – Boston, MA

4-Apr – Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena) – Charlotte, NC

6-Apr – Quicken Loans Arena – Cleveland, OH

7-Apr – The Palace at Auburn Hills – Detroit, MI

9-Apr – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN

10-Apr – Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

11-Apr – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO

13-Apr – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

15-Apr – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL

16-Apr – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

18-Apr – Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

20-Apr – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

21-Apr – Verizon Center – Washington, DC

22-Apr – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

24-Apr – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

28-Apr – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

29-Apr – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

30-Apr – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

2-May – Philips Arena – Atlanta, GA

4-May – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

6-May – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

8-May – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

10-May – Moda Center – Portland, OR

11-May – KeyArena – Seattle, WA

13-May – Golden1 Center – Sacramento, CA

15-May – Talking Stick Resort Arena – Phoenix, AZ

16-May – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

18-May – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

19-May – Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl – San Diego, CA

20-May – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

23-May – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

More information can be found on Chris's official website.

(© 2017 WKYC)