Here's how Cleveland Browns fans can receive a free ticket to Cedar Point

CLEVELAND - As the Cleveland Browns seek vengeance on the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 1, fans will have a chance to try out Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster next year.

All fans attending the Browns-Bengals game at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 1 will receive a free ticket to Cedar Point valid for 2018.

Fans will receive a "boarding pass" with a unique code upon entering the stadium. That code must be entered online by Oct. 4 for ticket redemption.

Steel Vengeance replaces Cedar Point's Mean Streak as the park's new steel coaster in 2018.

Steel Vengeance features a 116-foot-tall outer-banked hill placing riders on an outward tilt while moving forward. The coaster will also debut the first-of-its-kind “Twisted Snake Dive.” In this new maneuver, the coaster’s train will enter a half-barrel roll, hang upside-down for a brief moment and then turn back in the direction of travel, not completing a full roll. The coaster is configured in a figure-eight layout.

