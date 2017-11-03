Cleveland International Film Festival moves opening night to Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square (Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Spring will be here before we can believe it, meaning the Cleveland International Film Festival should be on your calendar.

Organizers of the festival have announced a new location for its opening night. Next year, the opening night festivities will take place at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square. It's the first time the opening screening will be held at Playhouse Square since the area's remodel. The last time opening night was held there was in 1989, when "Major League" was the first screening.

Details on the first screening film won't be announced until March.

The remainder of the festival will remain at Tower City Cinemas.

The 42nd annual CIFF runs April 4-15.

© 2017 WKYC-TV