Cleveland is looking a lot like 'Hollyland'

What a Great time to be a Clevelander.

Call it Hollywood in CLE…if you're cruising around town you may just spot some stars, and were not talking about the Cavs.

This year, our city is in the spotlight once again but for a different reason.

Movies and were talking lots of them.

WKYC Channel 3's Jasmine Monroe talked to some residents in the city who got a front row seat to some Hollywood action.

"with all the negative things that happen that's expected but to have the it's great!"

Matthew McConaughey began filming "White Boy Rick." this week.

A film based on the true-life story of Richard Wershe, who in 1980s became the FBI's youngest ever informant at age 14 before becoming a drug dealer.

McConaughey plays the boy's father.

"He's one of my favorite actors, I got a crush on him too."



Joining him in Cleveland is Bruce Willis for his role in a movie called Acts of Violence.

A movie that follows two brothers who infiltrate a notorious human trafficking ring to save a loved one.

Debby Samples,media director for the Cleveland international film festival says they've always new CLE was the place to be!

Debby Samples media director for the Cleveland international film festival; we've always thought Cleveland was rocking it out and were happy to be a part of it. And all the people to come together for the 12 days of the festival.

But wait that's not all the cat maybe out of the bag because many blogs are saying Cleveland may be the next home for the Miss USA pageant.



The Cleveland Sports Commission office tell me they received many calls about the hosting but could not confirm or deny if the news was true.

