CLEVELAND - CLEVELAND - Despite the fun Adam Langdon had at Great Lakes Science Center, he grew up like a lot of kids, hating homework. He especially hated math homework.

That sentiment, though, is almost the opposite of Christopher Boone, the character Adam is playing in “A Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” It’s a play, based on a novel that tells the story of a young boy’s exceptional mind. A character that some believe suffers from a condition that makes him think and act differently. However, Adam approached the role knowing that everyone thinks and acts differently.

“Mark Haddon when he wrote it, he’s not a doctor. He’s a writer, so he’s not qualified to diagnose anyone. So, we, actors, we didn’t diagnose him either. We just look at him as this incredibly intelligent, unique human being,” said Langdon.

The man playing Christopher’s father, Gene Gillette, had some investigating to do himself…to learn how to approach the role of a father trying to single handedly raise a kid with a unique mind.

Gillette says, “I drew on my dad. I lost my mom when I was 5 years old and so I always think of what my dad went through being a single parent for the first time. Trying to figure out how to raise a kid in this world, that’s what I have always drawn inspiration from.”

It’s a show that gives the audience a glimpse into the thought process of a remarkable mind and one, the cast is hoping teaches everyone about the value of being different.

Gillette says, “just relating to another human, one on one and seeing things through their eyes for two and half hours, I think is a really beautiful experience.”

“It’s like Hamlet combined with Cirque du Soleil. There’s nothing really else like it,” adds Langdon.

"Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" runs at Playhouse Square through April 9.

© 2017 WKYC-TV