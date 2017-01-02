Deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: Billie Lourd speaks

(Photo: Brian To)

Billie Lourd has broken her silence over losing her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Lourd, 24 and a star of Fox's Scream Queens, took to Instagram Monday to talk about the tragedy of losing her two famous family members within a span of 24 hours.

Lourd posted a touching portrait of the three from her childhood.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," Lourd wrote." There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Fisher died Dec. 27, at age 60, following a heart-related medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier. Her death was followed almost immediately by Reynolds' death from an apparent stroke on Wednesday while planning Fisher's funeral.

Lourd is Fisher's daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd. Fisher is Reynolds' daughter with the late singer Eddie Fisher.