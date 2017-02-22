7 events in 7 days at The Q

Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Seven events in seven days at The Q, beginning Wednesday with Maroon 5. It’s the busiest stretch at the arena in a long time and one that’s welcomed by fans and nearby businesses.

East Fourth Street was buzzing Wednesday around dinner time. Warmer weather probably brought some people out, but most were fans of Adam Levine and the band Maroon 5.

“I am so excited. I’ve been waiting forever to see them,” said Chezerae Armelli. She calls herself the band’s #1 fan.

Bars and restaurants near The Q saw a huge crowd for a Wednesday night, including Harry Buffalo.

“Every time there are events we definitely get a huge spike in business. Whether it be the Cavs, Monsters, concerts. And at the end of this month we got all of it going on, actually," said Harry Buffalo manager, Dave Howes.

Here’s a look at the next week at The Q:

Thursday 2/23 Knicks at Cavs

Friday 2/24 Eric Church concert

Saturday 2/25 Bulls at Cavs

Sunday 2/26 Ariana Grande concert

Monday 2/27 Bucks at Cavs

Tuesday 2/28 Grand Rapids vs Monsters





(© 2017 WKYC)