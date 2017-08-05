Edgewater Park sand castle competition

CLEVELAND - When was the last time you built a sand castle?

Well today's the day you can see gigantic sand castles at Edgewater Park.

Twelve architectural businesses will showcase their best sand castle designs for the third annual Day at the Beach event.

All are welcome at this family-friendly event, hosted by AIA Cleveland and Cleveland Metroparks.

Public voting on the sand castles begins at 1:00 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV