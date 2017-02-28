Dan Gilbert's brother on stage during Oscars Best Picture mistake

(Photo: Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sure, you probably saw the shocked face of Emma Stone during the infamous Oscars Best Picture goof, but did you notice who else was on stage?

Gary Gilbert, the brother of Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert, was among the crowd standing behind the microphone when it was revealed La La Land had actually lost the title to Moonlight.

Why was he there?

Gary Gilbert is the CEO and President of Gilbert Films, which produced La La Land.

He is also part owner of the Cavs.

Other film credits on his resume include Garden State and The Kids Are All Right.

