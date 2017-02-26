WKYC
Close

Oscars 2017: Winners' list

WUSA 9:46 PM. EST February 26, 2017

We'll be updating in real time as Oscar winners are announced. The 89th Academy Awards air live Sunday (ABC's coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT). Winners listed in bold.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

 

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

SOUND MIXING

Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One:  A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
13th

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
WINNER: Suicide Squad

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

 

BEST PICTURE

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
The Salesman, Iran
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls
City of Stars from La La Land
The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go from Moana

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

FILM EDITING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories