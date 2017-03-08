Sneaker Con is coming to Cleveland Saturday, March 11

Dubbed the greatest sneaker show on earth, it's only right Sneaker Con make a stop in Cleveland.

The Convention will take place Saturday March 11 at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave Cleveland, OH, 44113.

The event will kick off at noon and continue until 7 p.m.

During the event, sneaker enthusiasts of all ages will be able to browse vendor collections, in an effort to find the exclusive pair or pairs missing from their collection.

The conventions also allows sneaker heads to sell their own shoes.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be bought online here.

Sneaker Con has three scheduled stops after its tour in Cleveland:

Phoenix- March 18

Bay Area - April 29

London- May 27

Stay up to date on the latest news from Sneaker Con by visiting their website.

© 2017 WKYC-TV