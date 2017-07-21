WKYC
Close

What's happening in and around Cleveland this weekend?

WKYC 9:18 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

There is no shortage of events happening in and around Cleveland this weekend.

Here’s a list of some of the events you can check out:

  • Velosano, also known in Latin for “swift cure,” is a cycling race in Cleveland that raises money for cancer research. All of the money raised by riders goes to research at the Cleveland Clinic. In about three years, the race has raised $8 million dollars.

 

 

 

  • The Cleveland Indians launched their home stand at Progressive field Friday night. It’s the team’s first home stand since before the All-Star Break. The first two games are sold out, but tickets remain available for Sunday’s game.

 

  • Race day for the Cleveland Triathlon, coming out of their 30th anniversary, is set for Sunday.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Racing to find a cure for cancer: VeloSano raises millions in Cleveland

WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks to celebrate 100th birthday this weekend

WKYC

St. Paul Grecian Festival going on right now in North Royalton

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories