What's happening in and around Cleveland this weekend?

There is no shortage of events happening in and around Cleveland this weekend.

Here’s a list of some of the events you can check out:

Velosano, also known in Latin for “swift cure,” is a cycling race in Cleveland that raises money for cancer research. All of the money raised by riders goes to research at the Cleveland Clinic. In about three years, the race has raised $8 million dollars.

The St. Paul Annual Grecian Festival in North Royalton will be active through Sunday.

A custom fireworks show at Edgewater Park on Saturday night will mark the “eve” of Cleveland Metroparks’ 100th anniversary.

The Cleveland Indians launched their home stand at Progressive field Friday night. It’s the team’s first home stand since before the All-Star Break. The first two games are sold out, but tickets remain available for Sunday’s game.

Race day for the Cleveland Triathlon, coming out of their 30th anniversary, is set for Sunday.

The Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival is happening all weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fair Grounds.

